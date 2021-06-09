Those who have been browsing the Internet surely on more than one occasion they have come across the expression ‘Rule 34’. However, there are those who do not know what this term is, which in Spanish translates as ‘Rule 34’.

In its most basic form, it means ‘if it exists, there is p0rn of it. Without exceptions’. That is, anything, no matter how innocent or simple, always has an adult equivalent in the Network of Networks.

What is Rule 34? Maybe you don’t want to know

Scary, isn’t it? But it is something very real. In fact, those who surf without using any type of filter know it very well. It is normal that any topic we are looking for has an XXX equivalent.

That is something that more than one fan of Pokémon, Digimon, My Little Pony And till Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir scares. Multitude of forums Internet, image galleries, and of course, social networks, have examples of what we talk about.

What are the FIFAs? Is it related to the EA video game?

How did the Rule 34? Be supposed to his first appearance It was in a guide for supporters of the group Anonymous at the end of 2006. But it is fair to admit that it is not an invention of this group.

Actually, there is a well-known site that acquired that name in 2003, which concentrates much of its content. After the appearance of the rule, some derivatives of it have been created over time.

If it exists, it must have a pr0n version

These have been grouped in the following way, and so far, it is something that has been fulfilled every time someone does a search:

– Rule 34: There is no reason for it.

– Rule 34: If it exists, there is p0rn of it.

– Rule 34: If it exists, there is p0rn on the Internet.

– Rule 34: If you can imagine it, it exists as p0rn on the internet.

– Rule 34: If it exists, there is p0rn of it. If not, start uploading it.

Over time, it was necessary to make an adjustment to the Rule 34 and it was in the form of a supplementary rule, 35. What is the Rule 35? This one prays ‘if p0rn is not found at the moment, it will be created’.

It is also often called 34B, and yes it has been fulfilled. When a character or something becomes famous, some designer anywhere in the world creates an alternate sexualized version, not suitable for minors or category XXX. Their commitment is impressive! Up to COVID-19 applies.

There are authors and companies that sometimes don’t even care

There are no shortage of those who precisely complain about the Rule 34. Many fans of certain franchises, such as my little Pony, or any animated series, they are outraged that such material exists.

Ultimately, the above falls into the category of parodic, and also in the area of ​​freedom of expression. Everyone is free to create interpretations of anything in the Internet. The profit motive or the reserved rights are another matter.

Does this type of content worry creatives? Although some of them have complained about it, others ignore it outright, or don’t even care about it.

There was a time when Tumblr was invaded with content like that, until the managers of this social network changed the rules, and now, almost no one remembers it. So now you know what it is Rule 34 and why you should take care of its content, unless you look for it.



