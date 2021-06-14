When it comes to space travel, no number on paper is too high – an unidentified comparator offered $ 28 million at auction for a seat aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft to travel to space with Jeff Bezos.

The trip not only provides the opportunity to make history by leaving the limits of the Earth as a tourist, but among the crew will be none other than the founder of Amazon, also owner of the rocket.

The tender for the 10 to 12 minute suborbital flight was a success. In a few days, Steve Little, in charge of lowering the hammer, received 7,600 offers from 159 countries.

The bidding started with a base of $ 4.8 million and in less than two minutes it skyrocketed to $ 10 million, doubling to $ 20 million one minute and 10 seconds thereafter.

The winning bid of $ 28 million it was accepted just over six minutes after the final round of the auction began.

What is known about the buyer.



Steve Little lowers the hammer on the $ 28 million anonymous offer.

For now, the only thing that has transpired is that weighs between 50 and 101 kilos, measures between 152 and 195 centimeters, is capable of climbing the seven floors of the launch tower in less than 90 seconds and sitting in the vehicle for an hour and a half without having to go to the bathroom.

These were the only conditions that Blue Origin put to those interested in the trip. In two weeks he will announce the identity of the mysterious -and rich- passenger.

“The name of the auction winner It will be released in the weeks after the auction concludes. Then the fourth and final crew member will be announced. Stay tuned, “confirmed the rocket company through a tweet.

The 28 million raised will go to the Club for the future program of the Blue Origin foundation, created to stimulate young people’s interest in science and imagine life in space.

Losers will be given priority to participate in the company’s first commercial flights, which in 2018 was estimated to cost around $ 200,000 per head.

How will the trip be

The six-seat New Shepard capsule will take the world’s richest man, his brother Mark, the as-yet unidentified winner, and another passenger, on a short round-trip flight to the lower reaches of space, on July 20, which marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing.

The rocket will be launched from a company test facility near Van Horn, Texas. The giant New Shepard, reusable single stage, propel the crew capsule to an altitude just above 100 kilometers, the internationally recognized limit of space, before he arches for a parachute descent.

The journey, which offers unique views of the blue planet and its curvature, includes four minutes of total weightlessness. Elevated thanks to a propulsion unit from which it will then separate, the capsule will descend and land with the help of three parachutes.

Or at least that’s the plan, tested with unmanned success multiple times in the Texas desert where Blue Origin is based.

Competing against fellow billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk, Bezos has said he spends $ 1 billion a year funding Blue Origin and the development of suborbital spacecraft for commercial trips to and from space, as well as larger and more powerful thrusters to launch satellites, and eventually people, into orbit and beyond.

SL