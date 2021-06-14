The Eurocup is in its infancy and we have already seen numerous globally known brands on billboards such as Coca-Cola, TikTok, Heineken or Qatar Airways. One of the sponsors that is most appreciated during matches is Just Eat, what does this company consist of?
Just Eat is an online platform whose function is to put food lovers in contact with restaurants that want to expand their gastronomic offer beyond the doors of their premises. Its main objective is to make users enjoy the experience of being able to choose from a wide variety of options and from wherever they are located. This is how the company itself is defined on its website.
The company is of Danish origin but its headquarters are currently in the United Kingdom. It has more than 2,900 employees throughout the world, 93,700 associated restaurants and 24 million users. It was founded in 2001 in Denmark and already operates in 13 different countries: Denmark, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.
It arrived in Spain in 2010 and in 2012 it acquired SinDelantal, the competing company at the time. Later, a “war” with the competing company The Red Refrigerator, a conflict in which aggressive tactics were used to reduce the market share of the rival company, forced Just Eat to acquire it in 2016 as well.
