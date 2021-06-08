With the fall of Fastly, half the world was disconnected from the web. During the morning of Argentina this Tuesday, Twitter, Spotify, Amazon, Google, Twitch and Reddit began to experience problems: they did not open or their images did not load. Then, media like New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde or Financial Times also fell. And all basted by the same problem.

Fastly is an American supplier cloud computing services, a technology giant that provides a CDN or content delivery network.

It is a computer overlay network that store copies of data, placed at various points, in order to maximize the bandwidth for accessing customer data on the internet. Most major media use this system, hence its decline has been noticed all over the planet.

The company’s website based in San Francisco It also fell, but previously it had been possible to read that it admitted “the impact on CDN services” at a global level and, an hour later, it assured that it had identified the problem and found a solution.

We’re proud to support organizations like @TechForGoodInc through our Open Source and Nonprofit Program. Learn more about their work bringing technology to underserved communities from their CEO, Srivishnu Piratla.https://t.co/IIMksr5gt7 – Fastly (@fastly) March 9, 2021

“A service configuration has caused interruptions in our POPs worldwide and we have deactivated that configuration,” the US firm reported.

After fixing the fault, the company announced that its global network was returning to normal. Although all nodes worldwide have been affected by the incident, several of them recovered their online presence a couple of hours after the failure.

Fastly has more than 1,000 employees and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He resides in San Francisco and the company is specialized in optimizing the operation of web pages, information security services and content distribution networks.

The company has achieved profits of more than 200 million dollars during its last fiscal year. Many websites were associated with Fastly, and this crash has caused them to stop working during this afternoon. The origin of the failure is still unknown, but it has already been ruled out that it has something to do with being a web hosting service.

The incident

The down sites that DownDetector recorded. Photo DownDetector

The reports of the specialized portal Downdetector communicated cuts in digital services and social networks such as Amazon and Twitch, the Reddit platform, the PayPal payment system, as well as numerous media, around 6:58 in Argentina.

It also affected Google, Movistar, Github and Spotify.

The portal, which takes data from user reports, points out that the problem could originate with the American provider of computing services Fastly “We are currently investigating the potential impact on the performance of our CDN services”, reported from Fastly minutes before seven in the morning of Argentina.

“We are currently investigating the potential impact on the performance of our CDN services,” they reported from Fastly minutes before seven in the morning in Argentina.

The outage lasted just over an hour until they announced in a new report that they identified “a service configuration that caused disruptions to our POPs globally and we have disabled those settings, our global network is back online.”

They explained that the flaw “appears to come from Fastly, an American company that provides ‘content delivery network’ services” and that the “task of this type of service provider is to speed up the distribution and download of pages for Internet users. ”