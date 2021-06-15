The Club América board could begin to feel social pressure for trying to sign Arturo vidal, the 34-year-old Chilean midfielder who has just sent an enigmatic message to Azulcrema about his desire to reach the Eagles.
“I like Mexico, I like America and I hope I get it, but first there has to be interest from both parties,” he said.King Arthur‘in an interview for TUDN, after drawing 1-1 against Argentina on the America Cup.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
After sending this hint to the Azulcremas offices headed by Santiago BanosThe first question that arises in the fans is his economic viability, because despite his age, the Andean footballer is one of the best paid in his club and having a current contract, the Eagles would have to negotiate a transfer.
If Arturo Vidal wants to play for America, the club must do everything to fulfill it
America must do the necessary work to sign Arturo Vidal in the future
Arturo Vidal, after the tie against Argentina: “Hopefully I know about my arrival in America”
Chilean Arturo Vidal speaks again of his desire to play for America and sends a message to the Mexican board
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
STOVE FOOTBALL: Barovero, Beltrán, Loba, Tello and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Arturo vidal arrived at Inter de Milan in the summer of 2020, from a Barcelona in need of money that agreed to sell it for 1 million euros, so that America could try, at least, around this figure to close the transaction, although it has a value of 3.5 million euros on Transfermarkt.
If América were able to close the transfer, the most difficult point to specify would be his salary, because according to As Chile Newspaper, the former Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona receive in Italy a salary of $ 7 million year.
This figure is well above the salary received by the highest paid in America at this time, which is Guillermo Ochoa, with an estimate of $ 4.2 million per season, followed by what they received Nicolas Castillo Y Giovani dos santos, with $ 3 million per year each, according to Goal.
Probably Arturo vidal he would have to accept a salary cut, both for his high profile, as well as for the age and contract he would receive, at least to get closer to the two highest paid players in Liga MX at this time, which are André-Pierre Gignac Y Florian Thauvin, with 4.5 and 6 million dollars a year, respectively.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply