There was a commercial from several years ago that was very famous for the presence of a blonde girl with blue eyes who with her tenderness made the Italian public fall in love. The spot in question was that of Balocco and his Christmas almond panettone.

The little girl has grown up today and is a well-known face on Italian television. Did you understand who it is? The girl in the Balocco commercial is nothing but the beautiful one Ilary Blasi. At first it was not easy to understand but if you look at the commercial more carefully you notice that the features, her blond hair and those blue eyes could only belong to the wife of Francesco Totti.

Ilary Blasi, from the Balocco commercial to successful presenter

Today Ilary is a successful presenter and recently we saw her at the helm of theIsland of the Famous, won by youtuber Awed. Beyond the similarities between yesterday and today, the curious thing is the fact that, in those years, Ilary Blasi was the face of several successful advertisements. In fact, he made his debut in the entertainment world at just three years old, conquering everyone with his sweet and sly face at the same time.

Thanks to which, however, no one has forgotten her and thanks to which she managed to grow professionally and fulfill her greatest dream, that of becoming a television host.

After her first experiences as a little girl in various commercials, Ilary then saw her again on TV in the role of the letter to word of mouth conducted by Gerry Scotti before becoming a real presenter. In recent years we have seen her at the helm of Le Iene, Grande Fratello and Isola dei Famosi. He even had the honor of conducting the Sanremo Festival in 2006 together with Giorgio Panariello and Victoria Cabello.