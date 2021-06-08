More information

When a series or novel ends, the most faithful viewer or reader has no choice but to imagine what happened to those characters with whom they have created a bond from the end that the writers decided to give the story. But when those protagonists are real, what remains is Wikipedia. The special program What became of the Durrells?, which can be seen from this Tuesday, June 8 on Movistar + (in Movistar Seriesmanía and on demand), is precisely that, an audiovisual encyclopedia of just over 40 minutes with the biographical account of the family and other animals of the writer and naturalist Gerald Durrell.

The Durrells —The television version of the Corfu trilogy which narrates the Greek adventures of his mother, his three brothers and himself— became, over its four seasons, broadcast between 2016 and 2019 on the British network ITV (and available in Spain on Movistar + and Filmin), one of those happy places for the viewer. As it is now, taking over, All creatures great and small (Filmin). Both are British productions, adaptations of books that were already transferred to television before, set in the past and with the love of the animal world and nature as a flag. What makes special The DurrellsIn addition to the beauty of its idyllic Greek island environment in which Ulises was shipwrecked and Miguel de Cervantes fought, they are its protagonists.

The Durrell family in a 1951 portrait. Durrell Archives

His on-screen stories go much further into fiction than do those told in biographical novels. But, judging by what this special episode presented by actress Keeley Hawes, the Durrell matriarch in fiction, tells, the restless spirit of the family would be enough material for new installments of the series. The Second World War ended with that publicized honeymoon in Corfu, which so many British tourists who are fond of original novels have given to the island. All but Larry, the first-born, returned to gray and rainy Bournemouth. But not for much longer. Egypt, Mozambique and the Jersey micro-island in the English Channel were some of their destinations, although this time they reached them separately.

Archive images, some unpublished testimonies of members of the royal family and also of the Royal family – Anne of England, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, recalls her friendship with Gerald at various times – complete a production that seeks, in short, a small extension with the public of what has been one of the great international successes of British television.

