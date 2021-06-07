Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

twofour54 is launching the sixth edition of its online summer camp in a new look, from 5 to 15 July 2021.

The program is being held this year in partnership with the Public and Cultural Diplomacy Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates, and is expanding in its current version to include local and international students from 6 other countries. Through its extensive network, the Public and Cultural Diplomacy Office will enable twofour54 to: Attracting international students between the ages of 13 and 15, who have a passion in the world of media, from 6 countries around the world.

Those wishing to participate in the “Virtual Summer Camp 2021” can register now via the link summercamp.twofour54.com/ar, where emerging talents will have the opportunity to acquire some basic skills in the media industry through a flexible program and a full 10 days of interactive workshops to conclude Celebration online.

Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Public Diplomacy and Culture at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will present, for the first time within the summer camp programme, a workshop on the art of public speaking and diplomacy.

Commenting on his participation, Omar Saif Ghobash said: “In the UAE, we are committed to the development of young people, both at the local and international levels, by providing them with quality education, advanced technology, innovation, inspiration and intercultural dialogue in all its many forms. twofour54 this year for an exciting exchange of ideas, perspectives and talent.”

In addition, the workshops will feature experts from leading entities and institutions, including the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy, CNN, Ubisoft, Berklee College of Music, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company, Qasr Al Hosn, Cation Arts, Films by Nomad, Rubica Education, Visual storyteller Namah Al Shehhi and Iner Syed.

The workshops will cover key industry topics, such as mobile social media content creation, esports and entertainment, public speaking, music creation and board games.

The students will also take part in hands-on skills training such as photography and video, production, editing, design, electronic games, creative writing, presentations and yoga. Michael Garrin, CEO of twofour54 Abu Dhabi, said: “The expansion of twofour54’s summer camp to include international students, The great success of the program over the past five years. We are pleased with our partnership this year with the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the UAE; In order to offer this valuable educational opportunity to talented youth from outside the country as well, which also represents a milestone in the summer camp record. Enabling students to collaborate and exchange ideas and knowledge across different countries reflects the UAE’s values ​​of acceptance of others and intercultural dialogue, so we are excited to have creative students from different countries join the UAE-based participants to learn more about this sector under the supervision of well-known media and public figures.”

Three different interactive and entertaining sessions are held daily during the summer camp between 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, 12:15 – 1:15 pm, followed by a follow-up session between students and the work team between 2:00 – 3:00 pm. All students will receive a “Wonder Box” prior to the start of the camp, which will include all workshop materials and stationery provided by the partners.