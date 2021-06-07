The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the great phenomena of the seventh art in the last decade. After releasing dozens of films, now Disney has decided to go one step further to renew its formula and bet on series that complement those stories. In recent months we have been able to enjoy WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier and now comes Loki, one of the most anticipated series of the year. In that sense, today we explain what day each episode of Loki premieres on Disney +.

Below you can see the opening day and the number of episodes from the series starring Tom Hiddleston.

Episode 1: June 9

June 9 Episode 2: June 16

June 16 Episode 3: June 23

June 23 Episode 4: June 30th

June 30th Episode 5: July 7th

July 7th Episode 6: July 14

As you can see, Loki has opted for a reduced format of only six chapters (whose duration is yet to be specified) following the formula of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We can also verify that this time we are facing an unusual premiere on Disney +, since the release date of each episode will be the Wednesday of each week instead of the classic Friday normally chosen by the video on demand platform to premiere its contents.

Loki will tell us the story of one of the most beloved characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although Disney has preferred to keep most of its plot secret, so we will have to wait for more details. Remember that it will be this same Wednesday, June 9, when this new Marvel episodic fiction begins.