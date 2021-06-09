The launch of HBO Max will be simultaneous in 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Peru. With this, Warner Media seeks to bring together the most popular content from HBO, Warner Bros New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, TruTV and Adult Swim (for adults), as well as Cartoon Network and Looney Tunes Cartoons (for children) .

HBO MAX launch date in Latin America

The streaming platform will be available in Latin America from June 29.

HBO MAX subscription plans and prices in Latin America

Standard plan:

Four device options: mobile, computer, television and tablet.

Access from three devices at the same time.

Configuration of up to five profiles.

Content download.

Playback in HD and 4K resolution.

Mobile plan:

Two device options: mobile and tablet.

Standard reproduction, adjusted to the characteristics of the device.

Content download.

Limited access to a single device.

The platform offers, through its website, the possibility of subscribe for a month, three months and a year. These options are available for Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Three-month and one-year packages offer discounts relative to monthly membership.

Price for Peru

Mobile Plan: S / 19.90 (monthly)

Standard Plan: S / 29.90 (monthly)

Will there be a free trial of HBO MAX for Latin America?

Once the HBO Max app is downloaded, users can freely explore the content offering as a pre-subscription step. The available trial period will last 7 days on all plans.

The free catalog that will be offered will be “curated by a specialized team from HBO Max to meet the tastes in each local market,” according to Dionne Bermúdez, product manager in Latin America.

Content with premieres and titles that are trending on the platform will be part of this discovery phase called “Tasting area”, which will mainly highlight a selection of first episodes of series and documentaries to watch for free.

How to subscribe to HBO MAX?

To be able to enjoy this new service, all you need to have is internet access and an electronic device: Smart TV, smartphone, iphone, tablet or laptop.

For all those who are directly subscribed with the HBO Go service, as well as those with the HBO package through a cable server, will gain instant access to the new platform.

In case you are a new customer, all you have to do is go to the Play Store or App Store to download the application. Once inside, fill in your personal data and payment methods and that’s it, you can now enjoy all the programming.

HBO MAX Latin America movies and series catalog

HBO Original Series: The sopranos, Game of thrones, Sex and the city, Euphoria, Watchmen and House of the dragon.

Classic series: Friends and The big bang theory.

Warner Bros 2021 Releases: (They will arrive in Latin America 35 days after being released in theaters) In the neighborhood, Space jam: a new era, The suicide squad, Dune and The conjuring: the devil made me do it.

Other films already premiered at Warnes Bros: Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Franchises: Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and the Matrix.

Movie classics: The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Singing in the Rain and Citizen Kane.

DC Universe: Justice League, Wonder Woman 1948, Joker, Superman & Lois, Doom Patrol, among others.

Exclusive premieres: The flight attendant, Generation, Raised by wolves, Sand just like that and Reboot by gossip girl.

Realities and documentaries : Selena + Chef, Legendary, Nicki Minaj and Friends: the reunion.

Family content: Sesame Street, The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time: Far Away Lands, Teen Titans in Action, Scooby Doo, Pam Patrol: Puppy Patrol, Frankelda’s Hidden Frights, The Amazing World of Gumballben 10.

New Latin productions: Pop divas, PCC secret power, Astral journey, The cut, Las bravas and Amarres.

Latin productions already released: Cappadocia, Sr. Ávila, The Bronze Garden, Epitaphs and A Rooster for Aesculapius.

European productions: Beartown (Scandinavian drama), 30 coins (Spanish horror series), Veneno (biopic of Cristina Ortiz’s life), Gomorra (Italian series), Valley of tears (Israeli drama), Babil (Turkish melodra) and Doctor Miracle (series of a young man with special abilities).