The Argentine team drew 1-1 with Chile and left with a bitter taste in the debut of the Copa América. Those led by Lionel Scaloni started again winning as in the Qualifiers, but they left empty-handed.
The first 45 minutes were very good. The result fell short (1-0) and the team had many chances to expand the markingr. There were many players who were at a high level and very well connected in attack.
As it happened before Colombia, the first half was to get excited about winning the Copa América, but again the players fell again In the second half. They seemed like two completely different teams and it’s something that needs to be worked on.
It is necessary to find regularity and be able to sustain performance throughout the game. To dream of being champion, Scaloni will have to correct this deficit or it may cost dearly in a defining match.
There are already several games in which goals are scored in the first half and they suffer in the second half. Will he be able to correct it or will he continue to suffer from it? The truth is Argentina does not manage to be constant and does not maintain the level during matches. Let’s work on it!
