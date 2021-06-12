Whales A fisherman diving was caught in the mouth of a humpback whale in the United States

Michael Packard was diving off the coast of Cape Cod when he ended up in the mouth of a whale on Friday morning.

Stateside 56 years old Michael Packard fell into the mouth of a humpback whale while diving off the coast of Cape Cod. The British newspaper, for example, reports about this The Guardian.

Packard told local WBZ-TV that he had been diving at a depth of about 14 meters on Friday morning when “suddenly everything went dark”. According to The Guardian, Packard initially thought he had been attacked by a shark, but he did not feel the teeth of the shark, nor the pain.

“Then I realized I’m in the mouth of a whale, and it’s trying to swallow me,” Packard described.

Man estimated to have been in the mouth of the whale for about half a minute. However, he said he continued to breathe as he still had a ventilator with him.

Eventually, the whale got up and spat Packard out. He was then rescued by a Packard colleague on a surface boat.

Researcher and whale expert at a local coastal research center Charles “Stormy” Mayo said after the incident, according to The Guardian, that encounters between humans and whales are rare. Humpback whales are not considered aggressive, and according to Mayo, in Packard’s case, a whale accidentally devoured a man in search of food.