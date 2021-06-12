Within Ubisoft Forward during the E3 2021, the French company gave the task of presenting a new installment for Rainbow six which, this time has by subtitle ‘Extraction’.

During this presentation it was possible to appreciate a little of the context of this cooperative shooter that has a release date of September 16, 2021. Now, what you should know about Rainbow Six Extraction is that yes, it is a cooperative game, but, your enemy will be an alien force that comes to infect everything.

Do not lose sight that the tactical element will always be there, so each operator of Rainbow six He must fully fulfill his role in order to survive alongside his comrades in combat.

Now, according to the words of Alicia fortier, the Game Designer of this title, Rainbow Six Extraction It is a cooperative experience for 1 to 3 players, in which you may already have an idea of ​​what awaits you since it features some of your favorite agents from the series, but it will be different.

Some agent skills, gadgets and technology will sound familiar to fans of Rainbow six siege, but as the game progresses, you will unlock new skill upgrades and a very special arsenal.

What about the aliens from Rainbow Six Extraction?

Bruno Lalonde, Technical Director of Ubisoft MontreaHe said that the enemies of Rainbow Six Extraction They are called archaea and they are an evolution of a parasite that was first detected a few years ago during an Outbreak event in New Mexico.

The parasite has already spread to other regions and is in various containment zones in New York, Alaska and San Francisco. There, those aliens are constantly evolving and taking over various areas of the map according to the player’s presence.

The task of stopping this otherworldly force in Rainbow Six Extraction It will not be easy and surely many players will assemble their teams to overcome this title confirmed for September 16. The best thing is that we will have crossplay, but there are still no details about that topic.

