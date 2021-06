The brain plays a key role in arousal. Understanding it can be the secret to a more enjoyable sex life.

Speaking of orgasm often focusing on technology and genitals. Consider how the clitoris or the head of the penis should be caressed to find that most sensitive point or hit a mysterious g-spot.

But what if the secret of orgasm is not at the bottom end? Science has shown in recent decades that the brain plays a key role in sex and orgasm.