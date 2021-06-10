Europe is opening up to Americans and foreign travelers after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, in hopes of drawing tourists _ and their dollars _ back to the continent’s trattoria, landscapes and cultural treasures. . But they will have to have patience to find out who can enter which country, how and when.

As the doors of the European Union are reopened one by one to the outside world for the first time since March 2020, tourists will discover a mosaic of systems rather than a single borderless entertainment zone as member state governments have resisted relinquishing control of their borders during the pandemic.

Britain follows his own course after Brexit.

But the cozy atmosphere is not always reciprocal: the borders of the United States, for example, mostly follow closed to foreigners.

Visitors at the “Grand Palais Ephemere”, in Paris. Photo: AFP

Here’s a look at the current entry regulations for some of the tourist destinations most popular in Europe. One word of caution: Although these are the rules dictated by governments, travelers can run into setbacks when airlines and rail companies try to understand them.

France

If you are vaccinated, welcome to France. But only if you received one of the four EU-approved vaccines _ Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-University of Oxford, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. This is true for Americans, as long as they can present an official test certifying that they are immunized, but not for other parts of the world, such as China and Russia, where other drugs are administered.

France’s borders officially reopened on Wednesday. Vaccinated visitors, both from outside Europe and from a handful of “green” countries, they must still present a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before, or a negative antigen test of no more than 48 hours.

Unimmunized minors may enter with adults what if they are, but those over 11 years old will have to have a negative test.



To enter France you must be vaccinated with one of the 4 vaccines approved by the EU. Photo: AP

The country prohibits the entry of tourists from 16 countries that are fighting big outbreaks and worrisome variants, included in a red list where they are India, South Africa and Brazil.

Unvaccinated persons from countries of the “orange list”, like the United States and Great Britain, they cannot travel for tourism and they can only enter for specific and imperative reasons.

Italy

Americans, the second largest group of foreign tourists the country receives, can travel from mid-May. But they must make a 10 day quarantine upon arrival unless they are part of one of the so-called “antiCOVID flights”.

On these flights, passengers pass a test before and after flying and must fill out documents about their whereabouts to facilitate tracking if necessary.

These flights from the United States began in December, and in May they were expanded to Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.



Queues in Piazza San Marco, in Venice. Photo: Reuters

Italy also began to receive British and Israeli tourists last month, they no longer need an “essential” reason to enter and should not be confined as long as they present a negative COVID-19 test performed up to 48 hours prior to arrival.

This rule also applies to travelers from EU countries and to those on flights where virus detection tests are carried out.

Greece

Greece, whose economy is heavily reliant on tourism, began welcoming Americans in April and already allows entries from China, Britain and 20 other nations for non-essential travel.



Greece, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism, began welcoming Americans in April. Photo: AFP

Everyone must show a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR and fill out a location form detailing your plans in Greece. This directive expires on June 14, but could be extended.

Athens has long been pushing for the EU to adopt a common approachBut he didn’t wait for it to materialize. Since June 1, Greece, Germany and five other community partners use a COVID certificate for travelers, weeks before the program that will begin on July 1 in the 27 member nations.

Spain

Spain began its summer tourism campaign on Monday by receiving vaccinated visitors from the United States and much of the world, as well as Europeans who can demonstrate that they are not infected.

Americans and most non-Europeans need a official vaccination certificate issued by a health authority, and in English. Spain accepts those inoculated with the four vaccines approved by the EU, in addition to the two chinese authorized by the World Health Organization, as long as they complete the vaccination at least two weeks before traveling.



Spain requires an official vaccination certificate issued by a health authority, and in English. Photo: AFP

Arrivals from Brazil, South Africa and India they are suspended for now due to the high rate of infections there, and unvaccinated Americans and many other non-EU citizens will not be able to spend their holidays in Spain yet.

But there are exceptions for countries considered low risk, such as Great Britain, whose residents they no longer need any document sanitary. Community citizens must present proof of vaccination, a certificate showing that they recently passed COVID-19, or a negative antigen or PCR test performed less than 48 hours before arriving in the country.

Britain

There are currently very few American tourists in Britain, if any. London implanted a color system, like those of a traffic light, which assesses risk by country, and the United States is, as in many other European nations, in the “amber” list, which means that all those who arrive from there must isolate themselves at home or in the place where they are staying for 10 days.

British and American airlines and airport operators are pushing to open a corridor to allow tourism to resume, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the issue in his meeting with Joe Biden. at the top of the G7 this week in England.



London pubs, reberitos. Photo: AP

Furthermore, anyone traveling between Britain and mainland Europe should know that in addition to the isolation requirements for those leaving or entering British soil, growing concern about the delta variant of the virus has led many other nations to impose restrictions. special for them.

European Union

The bloc does not have a unified border or tourism policy against COVID, but he has been working on for months a digital travel certificate set for those vaccinated, those who have passed a recent screening test or have recently overcome the disease. MEPs approved the initiative on Wednesday.

This free certificate, which will contain a QR code With advanced security features, it will allow travel between the nations of the bloc without the need for quarantines or additional coronavirus tests upon arrival.

Various EU countries have already started using the system, including Spain, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark and Poland. The rest are expected to start applying it 1st of July.

It is primarily intended for European citizens, But Americans and elsewhere will be able to get it if they can convince the authorities of the nation they go to. that meet the requirements.

Associated Press journalists across Europe contributed to this report.

ap