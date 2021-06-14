Fashion, trend, ceremony and advice: all the guides and updates on marriage and weddings. To characterize a good outfit, the groom will make a great figure by focusing on the predominant accessory. Let’s start with the tie: combinations, hypotheses, colors and patterns. Here is the best way to choose it.

Starting with how to choose a good one outfit for marriage, one must certainly speak of a good one accessory. With today’s guide we want to give some advice about the look of the groom and the use of the necktie. What’s the best match? All the hypotheses and possible doubts.

The groom’s tie: hypotheses and advice

Although you may think the contrary, choosing the right wedding outfit can also put the man in difficulty. Starting with good advice, that is, the one for which the groom should focus on only one accessory important, today we focus on necktie and the best way to choose it.

Too many accessories could turn out to be exaggerated and above all it could go into competition, going to ruin the overall and final look. Thanks to its great variety, the tie has the power identify the groom’s outfit towards multiple horizons. Just focusing on the kind of node, on fantasy or on material chosen, the style could vary from one more concept traditional to that more casual.

The secret is always to find that element that can always connect to the setting of the ceremony itself. Obviously, the choice should always be agreed with the bride. Assuming that the lady’s dress will be a pale pink color, it does not mean that the tie must be of the same color. The idea could be to find the same color but of one hue slightly different.

Here are some other examples. With a black tie combined with a dress of the same color you are always on the safe side. However, even one gray tie or silver guarantee a good result. In addition, for a more casual result it will always be more appropriate to refer to different fantasies and shades, rather than a single color. A tie in shirt, in wool you hate silk they will certainly be an excellent purchase.

Finally, one last but important tip: iron the tie. Even if it seems obvious, ties could very easily crease, so it’s always a good one thoughtfulness to keep them in the most appropriate way.

