Ferrari returns home from 8h in Portimão with a fantastic double in the LMGTE Pro Class, mocking the Porsches.

In Portugal, in the second round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, the 488 managed by AF Corse scored a great 1-2 in the category, with Alessandro Pier Guidi / James Calado taking the first step with the # 51, followed by the # 52 by Miguel Molina / Daniel Serra.

Calado / Pier Guidi had started from second place on the grid, but already in the first part of the race they managed to put their heads forward, and then managed the situation very well thanks to a different strategy that allowed the Red to stretch towards the 911 RSR -19 of # 92 by Michael Christensen / Kévin Estre / Neel Jani.

In the meantime, the # 52 of Molina / Serra, having regained the fourth time trial of the Qualifying that had been removed due to track-limits not respected, has overcome with great firmness the Porsche # 91 of Gimmi Bruni / Frédéric Makowiecki / Richard Lietz.

Taking advantage of a Full Course Yellow 30 ‘from the checkered flag, AF Corse called the second 488 to the pits for the last stop, making it return right in front of the Porsche # 92 and thus obtaining the super double against the Germans.

“I am very happy with the result of this race, everything worked perfectly. The team opted for an excellent strategy and we managed the tires and petrol well and, in the end, everything paid off – said Pier Guidi – It was all very tight until the last Full Course Yellow because we were really at the limit with the fuel”.

“We worked a lot on the car this weekend because in free practice we weren’t satisfied with the set-up but, as happened on other occasions, we found the right team at the most important moment, Sunday. There is no better way to prepare for ours. home race if not with a win ”.

Calado added: “For the last seven years I have always competed on my birthday and it is nice to finally get a victory and celebrate this anniversary in the best possible way. The race was incredible and the car was very good. We made all the right choices despite having struggled with the tires, like everyone else. A Ferrari double is really fantastic for the championship and I’m very happy ”.

Serra also smiles: “It’s fantastic to finish with a double, it’s a very good result for the championship. I was the protagonist of some good duels during the race, especially in the final with Bruni’s Porsche, but I think the result is positive even if we still need to find some speed to be closer to our teammates ”.

Molina comments: “The race was difficult and we need to understand why we lost a lot of time in the early stages. Having finished second is still important. Also today is a good day for Ferrari and AF Corse, with a first-second place that is very positive for all the rankings. We have to analyze where we need to improve even if our race pace was good, but we are racing to win ”.

AF Corse also celebrates the primacy obtained in the LMGTE Am Class in collaboration with Cetilar Racing, while of its other two cars the best placed is the # 54 of Giancarlo Fisichella / Francesco Castellacci / Thomas Flohr, third after a big fight with the Porsches. A bitter day instead for the # 83 of François Perrodo / Nicklas Nielsen / Alessio Rovera, which suffered an initial puncture that relegated it to the last place when it returned to the track.

“Our podium is a great one, the result of excellent teamwork, truly perfect. We can be very satisfied with the result obtained today and, on balance, we should be second in the championship. We go to Monza and Le Mans very confident, knowing we can aim for the podium and, why not, for victory ”, says Fisichella.

Flohr also agrees: “The level of the participants is much higher than in 2018-2019 and therefore this podium is a fantastic result. The team’s efforts were rewarded also thanks to a fantastic car and I think that together with the engineers, Giancarlo and Francesco we had a perfect race ”.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Sport Activities GT: “We are very satisfied with the results obtained here in Portimão. The double in the Pro class and the first and third place in the Am class is the best we could hope for. The result might suggest an easy race, but it wasn’t. We were able to gain on our rivals when the temperatures on the track were high because our car is kinder on the tires. “

“When the Safety Car reassembled the group we suffered more but we managed to exploit the margin we had built, saving fuel and achieving this result. I would like to congratulate AF Corse for the double, to Cetilar Racing for their first success in the world championship and I am happy to see Fisichella, Flohr and Castellacci on the podium ”.