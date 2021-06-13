Toyota achieved its second success of the new Hypercar era by winning the 8h of Portimão, the second round of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship.

In the Algarve, Jota Sport and Ferrari also hit the first steps of the podium, respectively in the LMP2 and LMGTE categories, with so many emotions and twists that put every result in the balance up to the checkered flag.

HYPERCAR: Japanese encore with two goals

The Pole Position obtained by Alpine in Qualifying allowed the A480-Gibson # 36 managed by the Signatech Team to keep the command of operations in the early hours, but the change at the top was announced and it arrived on time at the 4th hour.

André Negrão / Matthieu Vaxivière / Nicolas Lapierre tried their best to resist the GR010 Hybrids, but with the smaller tank they knew they had to stop at least once more than their Japanese rivals, who naturally took a paw when the possibility arose. is presented in front of them.

Not even one entry to the Safety Car denied Kamui Kobayashi / Mike Conway / José María López to triumph with the # 7 Toyota, also benefiting from the fact that the # 8 of Sébastien Buemi / Kazuki Nakajima / Brendon Hartley twice made it to he starts, obeying the team’s orders, taking home the first double in the history of this new vehicle on the day of the 100th race among the prototypes.

The Alpine does what it was supposed to do, that is to push with its head down and try to put a spoke in the wheels of the Toyota (to applause the overtaking of Lapierre on the GR010 after the SC, despite having to stop shortly thereafter).

The French team is satisfied with a podium that is certainly useful, also because it has not had any technical problems or opponents that could worry it.

From this point of view, the debut of the Glickenhaus ends with a predictable fourth place in the Hypercar Class. Delayed by an accident in the second hour that forced her into the pits for several laps, the 007 LMH # 709 of Richard Westbrook / Ryan Briscoe / Romain Dumas managed to complete the event by finishing 30th overall.

You couldn’t expect that much from a car that certainly didn’t have a large development budget – such as the Toyota – but the main job was to collect data under race conditions, which has finally been done and will come back. certainly useful in the next releases, when there will also be the # 708.

# 709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH: Ryan Briscoe, Romain Dumas, Richard Westbrook Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMP2: Jota prank WRT and United Autosports

Despite the initial collision between its two Oreca 07-Gibson, the Jota Sport scores the double in LMP2 with a sprint finish that rewards the # 38 of António Félix Da Costa / Roberto Gonzalez / Anthony Davidson in front of the # 28 of Tom Blomqvist / Sean Gelael / Stoffel Vandoorne. Da Costa overtook Blomqvist with 3 ‘remaining, driven by the desire to celebrate in his home game.

At the top there were also the Oreca of United Autosports (# 22 Paul Di Resta / Phil Hanson / Wayne Boyd) and Team WRT (# 31 Ferdinand Habsburg / Charles Milesi / Robin Frijns), but in the end they find themselves with a third and fourth place rather bitter when you think about what they could get.

In the Top5 we also find 07 # 34 of Inter Europol Competition (Jakub Smiechovski / Alex Brundle / Louis Delétraz), ahead of # 1 of Richard Mille Racing (Sophia Floersch / Beitske Visser / Tatiana Calderon), with the girls taking advantage of a Full House Course Yellow in the final to stop to top up petrol without losing time and positions.

Behind them, completing the absolute Top10, is the Oreca of RealTeam Racing / TDS (# 70 Esteban Garcia / Mathias Beche / Norman Nato), who goes on to win the Pro-Am category by beating the rivals of DragonSpeed ​​(# 21 Juan Pablo Montoya / Ben Hanley / Henrik Hedman) and above all High Class Racing (# 20 Jan Magnussen / Dennis Andersen / Anders Fjordbach), whose technical problem half an hour from the end caused the aforementioned FCY.

Racing Team Nederland (# 29 Frits Van Eerd / Giedo Van Der Garde / Job Van Uitert) has to settle for fourth position following the damage suffered in a contact with Alessandro Pier Guidi’s Ferrari at the fourth hour.

# 38 JOTA Oreca 07 – Gibson: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Anthony Davidson Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMGTE: Ferrari is fighting between Pro and Am

Great success for AF Corse in LMGTE Pro, thanks to the triumph of James Calado / Alessandro Pier Guidi’s Ferrari 488 # 51. Having already taken the lead after a couple of hours, the couple benefited from an excellent strategy that enabled them to take off the Porsche 911 RSR-19 # 92 of Michael Christensen / Kévin Estre / Neel Jani.

Their teammates Miguel Molina / Daniel Serra got rid of the other Porsche, the # 91 of Gimmi Bruni / Frédéric Makowiecki / Richard Lietz by climbing third, then taking advantage of a different strategy they also took second place momentarily.

A Full Course Yellow 30 ‘from the end gave Molina the opportunity to refuel without losing anything from the Porsches, thus serving the double win for the Maranello cars ahead of the 911s.

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In LMGTE Am everything remained in the balance until the end. Giorgio Sernagiotto / Roberto Lacorte / Antonio Fuoco deserves real applause, taking the first success of Cetilar Racing in the WEC and with the Ferrari 488 # 47 managed in collaboration with AF Corse.

The trio of the Tuscan team did nothing wrong and held off the Porsche # 56 of Team Project 1 (Matteo Cairoli / Egidio Perfetti / Riccardo Pera) in the final, which had also been penalized for a contact of Pera with the Oreca # 70 .

The third place goes to AF Corse Ferrari # 54 (Giancarlo Fisichella / Francesco Castellacci / Thomas Flohr), which outpaces NorthWest AMR’s # 98 Aston Martin (Augusto Farfus / Marcos Gomes / Paul Dalla Lana).

Behind the Vantage are the # 57 Ferraris of Kessel-CarGuy Racing (Takeshi Kimura / Scott Andrews / Mikkel Jensen), # 60 (Claudio Schiavoni / Andrea Piccini / Matteo Cressoni) and # 85 (Manuela Gostner / Michelle Gatting / Rahel Frey) branded Iron Lynx / Iron Dames.

The ranking is completed by the Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport (Ben Keating / Felipe Fraga / Dylan Pereira), the Porsche # 86 of GR Racing (Tom Gamble / Michael Wainwright / Benjamin Barker) and # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Julien Andlauer). / Marco Seefried / Dominique Bastien), and the # 83 Ferrari of AF Corse (François Perrodo / Nicklas Nielsen / Alessio Rovera).