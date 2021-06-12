United Autosports finishes at the top in the third and final Free Practice session of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship ahead of the 8h of Portimão.

The record in the Algarve is therefore still an LMP2, with the Oreca 07-Gibson # 22 of Paul Di Resta/ Phil Hanson / Wayne Boyd who in 1’31 “628 ends with 0” 024 on the Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 of André Negrão / Matthieu Vaxivière /Nicolas Lapierre, with the Oreca # 38 of Jota Sport (Roberto Gonzalez /António Félix Da Costa/ Anthony Davidson) which is confirmed as the absolute Top3 after the very good things seen yesterday.

The Alpine is again the best of the Hypercar Class and here we must report the excellent ascent of the Glickenhaus 007 LMH # 709 of the trio Romain Dumas /Richard Westbrook/ Ryan Briscoe, fourth overall just three tenths off the record, keeping behind the # 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Sébastien Buemi/ Kazuki Nakajima / Brendon Hartley for very few cents.

The other Japanese car, Kamui Kobayashi’s # 7 /Mike Conway/ José María López finishes ninth in the general classification, preceded by the Oreca of the Inter Europol Competition (# 34 Jakub Smiechovski /Alex Brundle/ Louis Delétraz), Racing Team Nederland (# 29 Frits Van Eerd / Giedo Van Der Garde /Job Van Uitert) – before the LMP2 Pro-Am – and Team WRT (# 31 Ferdinand Habsburg / Charles Milesi /Robin Frijns).

In the absolute Top10 we also have the Oreca # 21 by DragonSpeed ​​USA (Ben Hanley/ Juan Pablo Montoya / Henrik Hedman), who is second in the Pro-Am, while the third place in this category is in the hands of RealTeam Racing / TDS (# 70 Esteban Garcia / Mathias Beche /Norman Born).

In LMGTE Pro the Porsches are back in front, with Neel Jani’s 911 RSR-19 # 92 /Kévin Estre/ Michael Christensen who signs the 1’38 “082 which allows her to precede the # 91 ‘twin’ of Gimmi Bruni/ Richard Lietz / Frédéric Makowiecki by almost 8 tenths.

The Ferrari 488 # 52 (Miguel Molina /Daniel Serra) and # 51 (James Calado/ Alessandro Pier Guidi) developed by AF Corse.

In Class LMGTE Am is still of Matteo Cairoli/ Egidio Perfetti / Riccardo Pera the reference time, obtaining 1’39 “186 with the 911 # 56 of Team Project 1.

Dempsey Proton Racing’s Porsche # 77 (Christian Ried / Jaxon Evans /Matt Campbell), as well as the Ferrari # 54 of AF Corse (Giancarlo Fisichella/ Francesco Castellacci / Thomas Flohr), in the Top3 category.

Next we have the Porsche # 86 of GR Racing (Tom Gamble / Michael Wainwright /Benjamin Barker) and the Ferrari # 47 of Cetilar Racing-AF Corse (Giorgio Sernagiotto /Antonio Fuoco/ Roberto Lacorte), # 83 by AF Corse (François Perrodo / Nicklas Nielsen /Alessio Rovera) and the two 488s of Iron Lynx.

