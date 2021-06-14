The 8 Hours of Portimao of Alessio Rovera and the Ferrari 488 GTE number 83 of AF Corse ended with the 11th position in the GTE Am class, competing in Portugal in the second round of the World Endurance Championship.

The race of the young talent from Varese, teamed with François Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen, was compromised in the first stint after just an hour from the start due to a problem with the right front tire that forced his French teammate, who was at the he drove from the start and was in fourth position.

The repairs took the team several minutes and later the 488 GTE of the Italian team was able to resume the track, but now with 8 laps behind the contenders for the podium, finding itself last in 13th position.

Rovera-Perrodo-Nielsen then continued in a regular race and also with interesting results, recovering two positions and even a few laps on the cars that preceded them, but without being able to reach the points zone.

After the debut victory in the 6 Hours of Spa and the competitiveness however shown also in the unfortunate Portuguese round, Rovera is now aiming for the next round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championaship, scheduled at the Monza home circuit in July.

“Certain episodes are part of racing. Too bad for what happened in Portugal because we could have fought again at the top until the finish – explains Rovera – The car has always improved during the weekend and we were already competitive in free practice “.

“We must look ahead: a double challenge awaits us in Monza, in ELMS and in the World Championship. We are aiming for a rematch on a circuit I am particularly fond of and where I hope we can also count on the support of the fans”.