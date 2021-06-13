There are 120 minutes to the end of the 8h in Portimão and the Toyota cars have taken the lead in this second round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

As announced from the start, the Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 managed by Team Signatech and driven by André Negrão / Matthieu Vaxivière / Nicolas Lapierre, had to give the leadership to the GR010 Hybrid in the Hypercar category.

A few minutes after entering the fifth hour of the race, the Japanese cars # 7 of Kamui Kobayashi / Mike Conway / José María López and # 8 of Sébastien Buemi / Kazuki Nakajima / Brendon Hartley overtook the Alpine, which returned to the pits for refueling .

The gaps were canceled about 2h45 ‘from the end due to the entry of the Safety Car, when the Ligier # 44 of ARC Bratislava was covered up at turn 8 due to a mistake by Miroslav Konopka.

The safety car left the scene, Lapierre joined the Toyota and with two great moves overtook them again, before returning to the pits for a further tire change and refueling.

In the meantime, the solitary race at the bottom of the group of the fourth Hypercar continues, namely the Glickenhaus 007 LMH. After the second-hour incident, Richard Westbrook / Ryan Briscoe / Romain Dumas’ # 709 is lagging behind the troop, but the goal remains to accumulate data in what is the first race in its history.

In LMP2 everything is wide open, after the intervention of the SC: the Oreca 07-Gibson # 22 of United Autosports (Paul Di Resta / Phil Hanson / Wayne Boyd) was comfortably ahead of those of Jota Sport (# 28 by Tom Blomqvist / Sean Gelael / Stoffel Vandoorne and # 38 by António Félix Da Costa / Roberto Gonzalez / Anthony Davidson) and Team WRT (# 31 Ferdinand Habsburg / Charles Milesi / Robin Frijns), but now the battle is on fire and everything can still be overturned.

In Top5 LMP2 there is always the Oreca # 34 of Inter Europol Competition (Jakub Smiechovski / Alex Brundle / Louis Delétraz), while they eat hands at Racing Team Nederland (Frits Van Eerd / Giedo Van Der Garde / Job Van Uitert), as the # 29 with Van Uitert on it came into contact with Alessandro Pier Guidi’s Ferrari at the fourth hour, repairing the broken rear left suspension.

This allowed RealTeam Racing / TDS (# 70 Esteban Garcia / Mathias Beche / Norman Nato) to take the lead in Pro-Am, followed by 07 of High Class Racing (# 20 Jan Magnussen / Dennis Andersen / Anders Fjordbach).

Further behind are Richard Mille Racing’s Oreca # 1 (Sophia Floersch / Beitske Visser / Tatiana Calderon) and DragonSpeed’s # 21 (Juan Pablo Montoya / Ben Hanley / Henrik Hedman).

In the LMGTE Pro Class, the AF Corse Ferrari 488 moved up to first and second position. The # 51 of James Calado / Alessandro Pier Guidi has the twin # 52 of Miguel Molina / Daniel Serra behind it, while the Porsche 911 RSR-19 # 92 of Michael Christensen / Kévin Estre / Neel Jani and # 91 of Gimmi Bruni / Frédéric Makowiecki / Richard Lietz find themselves in third and fourth place.

The duel for the victory in the LMGTE Am Class will also be resolved. The Aston Martin Vantage # 98 of NorthWest AMR (Augusto Farfus / Marcos Gomes / Paul Dalla Lana) fell fourth also following a spin by Dalla Lana who wasted time.

After the period of SC, the primacy was taken by the Ferrari # 47 of Cetilar Racing-AF Corse (Giorgio Sernagiotto / Roberto Lacorte), closely followed by the Porsche # 56 of Team Project 1 (Matteo Cairoli / Egidio Perfetti / Riccardo Pera) and from the 488 # 54 of AF Corse (Giancarlo Fisichella / Francesco Castellacci / Thomas Flohr).

Behind the Vantage there are 488 # 60 of Iron Lynx (Claudio Schiavoni / Andrea Piccini / Matteo Cressoni), # 57 of Kessel-CarGuy Racing (Takeshi Kimura / Scott Andrews / Mikkel Jensen) and # 85 of Iron Lynx / Iron Dames (Manuela Gostner / Michelle Gatting / Rahel Frey).

The Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport (Ben Keating / Felipe Fraga / Dylan Pereira), the Porsche # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Julien Andlauer / Marco Seefried / Dominique Bastien) and # 86 of GR Racing (Tom Gamble) complete the ranking. / Michael Wainwright / Benjamin Barker), and the # 83 Ferrari of AF Corse (François Perrodo / Nicklas Nielsen / Alessio Rovera).

The 8h of Portimão, second round of the FIA ​​WEC 2021, is visible on Motorsport.tv.