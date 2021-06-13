The Alpine holds out in first place when we reach the middle of the 8h of Portimão, second round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

While experiencing a deficit in terms of stint duration compared to the Toyota, the A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 managed by Team Signatech in the hands of André Negrão / Matthieu Vaxivière / Nicolas Lapierre is still ahead of the GR010 Hybrid in the Hypercar category.

The Japanese cars have swapped positions a couple of times, but are continuing to run ‘arm in arm’, waiting for the moment to take advantage of the extra stop that will bring the French car behind them.

Currently # 7 of Kamui Kobayashi / Mike Conway / José María López has moved up to second place, beating # 8 of Sébastien Buemi / Kazuki Nakajima / Brendon Hartley, so we will see how things go in the second half of the Portuguese race.

Meanwhile, the Glickenhaus is back in action, after the necessary repairs following the accident at the end of the second hour with the Aston Martin # 777 of Satoshi Hoshino (D’Station Racing-TF Sport) and the Porsche # 77 of Christian Ried ( Dempsey-Proton Racing).

These last two cars had to raise the white flag, while Richard Westbrook / Ryan Briscoe / Romain Dumas’ 007 LMH # 709 fixed the clutch and other things, resuming its fourth race in the Hypercar Class, despite having to serve a 10 “penalty. at the stop for the aforementioned episode.

Moving on to the LMP2 Class, the Oreca-07 Gibson # 22 of United Autosports (Paul Di Resta / Phil Hanson / Wayne Boyd) takes the lead thanks above all to the double Drive Through that had to serve the # 31 of Team WRT (Ferdinand Habsburg / Charles Milesi / Robin Frijns), first for exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane and then for not giving way to rivals under the blue flag regime.

The Belgian team, which had been first at the start of the race, found itself third for a part of the race, also surpassed by the Oreca # 28 of Jota Sport (Tom Blomqvist / Sean Gelael / Stoffel Vandoorne), in full recovery after the accident of the away with little sister # 38 (António Félix Da Costa / Roberto Gonzalez / Anthony Davidson).

These two cars are currently third and fourth ahead of the Inter Europol Competition # 34 (Jakub Smiechovski / Alex Brundle / Louis Delétraz).

The Oreca # 29 of Racing Team Nederland (Frits Van Eerd / Giedo Van Der Garde / Job Van Uitert) dropped to sixth place in LMP2, while maintaining the record in Pro-Am with the 07 rivals of High Class Racing behind (# 20 Jan Magnussen / Dennis Andersen / Anders Fjordbach) and RealTeam Racing / TDS (# 70 Esteban Garcia / Mathias Beche / Norman Nato).

Further back, Richard Mille Racing’s Oreca # 1 (Sophia Floersch / Beitske Visser / Tatiana Calderon) and DragonSpeed’s # 21 (Juan Pablo Montoya / Ben Hanley / Henrik Hedman), with ARC Bratislava’s Ligier # 44 taking the rear of the lot .

All unchanged in the LMGTE Pro Class, where the Ferrari 488 # 51 of James Calado / Alessandro Pier Guidi (AF Corse) is always ahead of the Porsche 911 RSR-19 # 92 of Michael Christensen / Kévin Estre / Neel Jani, even if the Swiss has I ran a thrill taking a shot from the Oreca # 29 in a dubbing stage during the third hour.

The other AF Corse Ferrari, the # 52 of Miguel Molina / Daniel Serra, maintains the third position ahead of the Porsche # 91 of Gimmi Bruni / Frédéric Makowiecki / Richard Lietz, which, however, has rebuilt under the Red by exploiting the skirmishes of the dubbing .

The close battle in the LMGTE Am Class continues, where the first place now goes to the Aston Martin Vantage # 98 of NorthWest AMR (Augusto Farfus / Marcos Gomes / Paul Dalla Lana), which has gained something on the Ferrari # 47 of Cetilar Racing-AF Corse (Giorgio Sernagiotto / Roberto Lacorte / Antonio Fuoco) and # 54 of AF Corse (Giancarlo Fisichella / Francesco Castellacci / Thomas Flohr), followed in fourth place by the # 57 of Kessel-CarGuy Racing (Takeshi Kimura / Scott Andrews / Mikkel Jensen ).

The Porsche # 56 of Team Project 1 (Matteo Cairoli / Egidio Perfetti / Riccardo Pera) fell fifth, behind the Ferrari # 85 of Iron Lynx / Iron Dames (Manuela Gostner / Michelle Gatting / Rahel Frey).

Followed by the Porsche # 86 of GR Racing (Tom Gamble / Michael Wainwright / Benjamin Barker), the 488 # 60 of Iron Lynx (Claudio Schiavoni / Andrea Piccini / Matteo Cressoni), the Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport (Ben Keating / Felipe Fraga / Dylan Pereira), the Porsche # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Julien Andlauer / Marco Seefried / Dominique Bastien) and the Ferrari # 83 of AF Corse (François Perrodo / Nicklas Nielsen / Alessio Rovera), which returned to the race after the failure of the front right tire during the 2nd hour.

