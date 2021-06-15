This time we are finally there: Peugeot Sport will present its brand new Hypercar on the afternoon of Tuesday 6 July.

The House of the Lion will make its return to the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in the 2022 season to assault absolute success, as well as the 24h of Le Mans.

In recent months, the first sketches of the prototype have emerged that will be powered by the powetrain called Peugeot Hybrid4, a hybrid technology that combines a 2.6-liter 500 kW (680 hp) V6 twin-turbo engine, located in the rear, and an electric one. of 200 kW fixed at the front, with the battery developed together with Saft, a Total company.

The study and development phases were then followed by the seven drivers hired to race with the transalpine car. Kevin Magnussen, Paul Di Resta, Jean-Éric Vergne, Loïc Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Mikkel Jensen, in addition to the James Rossiter reserve, have repeatedly stopped at the Peugeot Sport headquarters to observe and collaborate with the technicians in the creation of the vehicle.

Now we are there and the only thing missing is to know what the car will be called and see how it is made. For the rest, Peugeot’s Hypercar will undertake the development and test path that will lead to official homologation and its debut on the track against category rivals Toyota and Glickenhaus, plus Ferrari and ByKolles when they are ready.

To these we also add the LMDhs of Acura, Audi, Porsche and BMW, but there are other manufacturers that will soon be able to join the battalion that, without a shadow of a doubt, will make Le Mans and the challenge for the WEC title even more beautiful.