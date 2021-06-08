Dozens of web pages of digital services, social networks and media around the world are out of service, according to user reports on Twitter and reports from the specialized portal Downdetector.

Thus, Downdetector reports outages in digital services and social networks such as Amazon and Twitch, in addition to numerous media.

The portal, which takes data from user reports, points out that the problem could originate with the American provider of computing services Fastly, but this point has not been verified at the moment.

It is not possible to access, among others, the websites of media such as The New York Times, The Guardian, Financial Times, Le Monde and El País.

