The new week will be marked by an African Italy as the sub-tropical anticyclone will envelop most of the country.

Here we are! Summer has broken out on Italy, already enveloped by an important heat that arrived just over the course of this weekend. The temperatures are in fact rising and the new week seems destined to show truly respectable thermal values ​​for the season.The African anticyclone will in fact move its center of gravity with greater conviction towards our Peninsula even if the intense heat and the skies totally however, serene will not be something for everyone. So let’s try to understand what awaits us on the weather-climate front for the next few days.

We begin our journey throughout the week obviously starting from Monday 14 June when the high pressure now present throughout the country will let itself be a little intimidated by weak cooler currents arriving from the eastern quadrants. On the weather front we will see the passage of some clouds on the Northeast and on some stretches of the Center, especially on the Adriatic sector. In these areas, the thermometers will also be slightly affected as they will be forced to lose a few points, while on the rest of the country we will have more sun and stable temperatures, but always warm.

In the following days the African high pressure will begin to move its motor center gradually towards the central-southern regions where between Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17 the weather will remain decidedly warm and sunny with temperatures in any case more or less stable.

The northern regions, on the other hand, will perceive less interference from high pressure, a factor that will favor the presence of clouds especially close to the Alpine and pre-alpine mountains where in the hottest hours the storms will come back in vogue that only occasionally can push to the adjacent flat areas. Northwestern species. However, it will always be hot above all in the Po Valley.

Starting from Friday 18 and throughout the weekend, the approach of a low pressure vortex from Spain will favor a further recall of African hot air towards Italy, in particular on the southern regions and on the two major islands. It will be in these areas where the heat will reach very high values. Vice versa in the North the weather could register greater instability with the risk of a few more thunderstorms and a less hot climate context. However, given the distance in the forecast, it is better to wait for new updates about.

