After the wet weather chaos, sunnier hours are finally announced in Baden-Württemberg. It will be particularly hot on this day:

Germany and Baden-Württemberg can look back on chaotic thunderstorm days. In the first days of June, heavy thunderstorms rolled over the southwest, fire brigades were in constant use because of the heavy rain and floods. Nevertheless, the temperatures keep climbing – and finally promise a great summer weekend. *

For the time being, however, the storm situation has not yet been banned. Before the heat hammer in the southwest strikes, the people in Baden-Württemberg have to be prepared for thunderstorms and heavy rain in the middle of the week. HEIDELBERG24* has the current weather forecast for the next few days. * HEIDELBERG24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.