The summer is slowly but surely heralding itself. Resistance to the weather? Nothing. An omega high apparently brings a lot of sun to Germany, but before that it goes round.

Update from June 8th, 10:20 pm: Storms in the south and in the middle of Germany caused flooded streets and full cellars. A man drowned in his apartment in the Biberach district (Baden-Württemberg). In Bavaria and Saxony, too, cellars were full and streets had to be closed. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of further storms with heavy rain within a short time.

The district of Biberach was one of the hardest hit. Streets, squares, houses and cellars in numerous communities have been flooded, said a spokeswoman for the district office on Tuesday. More than 100 buildings in the district were damaged. The flood boats and the sandbag filling machine bought for such situations have proven themselves, said District Administrator Heiko Schmid. In Rot an der Rot, a 64-year-old died on Monday evening, who, according to the police, had been surprised by the masses of water in his apartment in the basement of an apartment building.

Storm in Baden-Württemberg: Audi plant near Heilbronn under water

In the Ravensburg district as well as in Heilbronn, the police and fire brigade were deployed because the cellars were full, several streets in the region were flooded and some of them were closed. In Neckarsulm near Heilbronn, the storms caused the automobile manufacturer Audi to flood.

In Annaberg-Bucholz, Saxony, a heavy thunderstorm triggered a scree and mud avalanche. This moved from a field through the district of Geyersdorf on Monday and also captured an apartment building, as a fire department spokesman said. This was said to have been protected against the masses of water and mud with sandbags.

There are violent storms in the south and in the middle of Germany. Severe flooding in Heilbronn affects the large Audi plant in Neckarsulm. © Leonard Buchner / imago-images

In some regions of Swabia (Bavaria), cellars were also full of water, according to police reports, and in some places flooded streets had to be closed to traffic for hours. Some drivers got stuck in the water. The city of Nuremberg was also badly hit by the storms *.

Also on Wednesday it will probably remain uncomfortable: According to the DWD, there can be heavy or extreme heavy rain with up to 60 liters per square meter as well as occasional smaller or larger hail and stiff to stormy gusts in the south and southwest of Germany as well as in the low mountain range.

Summer weather: Omega high brings up to 35 degrees

Munich – Deep Peter still brings us changeable weather. Again and again there are thunderstorms with heavy rain. This can lead to local flooding. But an end is in sight, because the weekend changes loudly weather.com the weather situation. Thanks to an omega high that is forming over Scandinavia, hot air is coming to Germany next week.

The Omega high means stable summer weather for Germany. From Sunday, the hot air flowing from south to north will reach western Germany. At the beginning of next week, the heat will also reach other parts of Germany. But the sheep’s cold is not off the table either. Possibly this occurs in a weak form in the north and east of Germany. But even then, only a band of clouds with little or no rain is to be expected.

In the west, the temperatures climb to 30 degrees and more on Monday and from the middle of the week the maximum values ​​can even rise to 35 degrees. If the forecasts stay that way, the temperatures in Hamburg and perhaps also in Flensburg can also reach 30 degrees. It stays coolest on the islands in the North and Baltic Seas. But even there, the values ​​should rise well over 20 degrees.

Omega-Hoch brings heat wave to Germany: Tropical nights possible

As a rule, omega layers are very stable, but how long the summer heat will last is unclear. In any case, the heat should stay in Germany for a week. Not only does it get warm during the day, the nights are also mild. Tropical nights can also occur in the west. That means the lows do not fall below 20 degrees.

The risk of severe weather increases with the duration of the heat wave. In the second half of the week, especially in western Germany, thunderstorms and storms are to be expected. But for now you can look forward to the summer weather. (jsch / dpa)

