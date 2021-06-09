ofMartina Lippl shut down

The weather in Germany remains unpredictable. After severe storms, violent thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and storm threatened on Wednesday.

Munich – The weather situation in Germany remains explosive. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a severe weather warning for parts of Germany on Wednesday. The risk of thunderstorms with heavy rain is particularly high in central Germany and in the south. Saxony, Thuringia and Franconia in Bavaria are particularly affected.

According to the DWD experts, up to 40 liters per square meter are possible in a short time. There can also be extremely heavy rain. Hail and gusts of wind (75 km / h) can also be expected here and there.

The weather situation in the south can worsen from late afternoon: When the thunderstorm cells grow together, the DWD warns of 60 liters per square meter after several hours of heavy rain.

Weather in Germany: There is a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday

Saxony

Thuringia

Francs

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Hesse

Lower Saxony

North Rhine-Westphalia

Weather in Germany – When are the thunderstorms over?

In the night of Thursday, the thunderstorms subside in large parts. According to the DWD, however, the thunderstorms in the south-east continue into the second half of the night. Heavy rain, sometimes lasting several hours, is possible there. (ml)