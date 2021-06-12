ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

Germany is experiencing the first hot days in 2021. In the coming week, temperatures will probably rise. There are then several scenarios for the weekend.

Offenbach – The corona numbers are currently reliable in Germany (they are falling), unfortunately the weather is not. If it was summery the past few days, it will cool down in many places on this Saturday. According to German Weather Service (DWD) this is due to the foothills of a low pressure area.

They ensure that temperatures drop significantly, especially in the north and northeast. Only in the southwest does it remain hot with highs of 28 degrees. After all: On Sunday, a new high pressure area will bring summer back across the country, he said DWD. With a lot of sun, the temperatures fluctuate between 18 degrees in the northeast and 28 degrees on the Upper Rhine.

Weather in Germany: Drop in temperature or “tropical nights”?

What does that mean for the new week? Lots of sun and maximum temperatures of around 20 degrees on the sea – on the Rhine even up to 31 degrees, that is DWD-Forecast. “Yona” is the name of the high, like that The Weather Channel. And the ingress of cold air on Saturday is this year’s “sheep cold”, explain the meteorologists.

Yona brings humidity with it. What often means in everyday life: sultriness. From 26 degrees you can generally feel that well. For the west, the portal therefore predicts hazy evenings and hazy clouds (technical term: “Altostratus”). The warm air will spread across Germany by Monday afternoon – and the weather should stay that way until Friday.

But you also have to expect thunderstorms. The portal unanimously reports this wetteronline.de. A new low could bring a cooling from west to east, and even a drop in temperature of more than 10 degrees. But that is only one of several models. According to another forecast, the showers could only affect France, Belgium and Holland.

The heat would therefore remain on the coming weekend and “tropical nights” would make it more difficult to ventilate the apartment. Just summer. (frs)