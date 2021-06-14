ofKai Hartwig shut down

While the spring was rather cold, the summer promises to start slowly. In June the temperatures could even be record-breaking high.

Munich – In April and May the temperatures were relatively low this year. But in June the summer of 2021 will finally pick up speed. And how – in the next few days we will face the first heat wave of the year.

“So far, June is 3.7 degrees warmer than the long-term climate mean,” said meteorologist Dominik Jung von Wetter.net at. “And June remains on record course.” Warm air flows north from the Sahara – and, according to Jung, makes “Germany the heat hotspot of all of Central Europe”.

Weather in Germany: First heat wave in 2021 thanks to high “Yona” – temperatures above 30 degrees

Monday (June 14th) already showed the first offshoots of high “Yona”. With a lot of sunshine, the temperatures rose to almost 30 degrees. And that was just the beginning. According to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD), especially in southern Germany, the heat will push the temperature values ​​above 30 degrees from Tuesday (June 15). Up to 32 degrees are expected locally on the Upper Rhine. It gets a little fresher in northern regions.

Above the imaginary line between the Ruhr area, Hanover and Berlin, people have to be content with temperatures below 25 degrees. The DWD meteorologists forecast only 17 to 19 degrees for the North Sea coast and the islands there.

Weather in Germany: Heat wave could lead to storms at the end of the week

By the end of the week, the temperatures will continue to climb nationwide. On Wednesday there are in many places in the south and in the middle of Germany over 30 degrees, in the southwest even up to 34 degrees. And according to DWD forecasts, the north can also expect 25 to 30 degrees.

Thursday increases the heat further, in the whole of the republic there is pure midsummer with 30 to 35 degrees. However, storms can occur in the west in the evening as well as on Friday night. Violent thunderstorms threaten due to the humid air. In addition, there could be heavy rain, hail and squalls. Meanwhile, the heat wave is expected to peak for the time being on Friday – especially in the east of the country. There are even 36 degrees in here. (kh)

