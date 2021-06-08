ofJulian Baumann shut down

The weather remains warm and summery on Tuesday. At the same time, however, there are still thunderstorms throughout Germany with massive precipitation in places.

Stuttgart – Last night there was again massive rainfall, especially in southern Germany, which again led to flooding in some places. The weather situation is unchanged on Tuesday too. The temperatures are still high and the climate muggy. At the same time, however, there is still a threat of severe storms and heavy rain. The German Weather Service warns of dangers of storms, especially for Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. In the next few days, however, the temperatures continue to rise and the first real heat wave is looming. As BW24 * reports, “extremely heavy rain” floods Germany – 60 liters per square meter.

Last weekend a storm raged in Stuttgart and flooded the main train station Construction workers died in the masses of water (BW24 * reported).