The man detained for slapping the face of French President Emmanuel Macron was ransacked. BFM TV channel writes about it.

This is the second suspect named Arthur S., who was detained along with Damien Tarel. Weapons and Adolf Hitler’s program book My Struggle (Mein Kampf) were found in Arthur’s house. Details of what kind of weapon was found have not been reported.

Macron was slapped in the face during a trip to the Drome department on June 8. The French leader approached a crowd of local residents behind a low metal fence, took one of the men by the hand and said something to him, and in response received a blow in the face. After the incident, two people were detained.

Later, the politician urged not to exaggerate the significance of this incident, which he considers “an isolated fact.” According to him, “this should not divert attention from other problems that concern the majority.”