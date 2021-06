Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex of Amazon boss and richest man in the world Jeff Bezos, has said he has donated $2.7 billion (converted about 2.2 billion euros) to a series of charities. The billionaire announced this in a statement tonight. The money went to 286 charities in recent months, which Scott said belong to “categories and communities that have historically been underfunded and overlooked.” It is the third major donation that the billionaire has announced.