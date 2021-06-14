Coronavirus patients are in brutal isolation, completely alone, separated from their families. Many of them know that their relatives are in other rooms, intubated in the ICU or that they are even dying. The doctors who run the infectious and pulmonology group have promised to send anonymous letters with messages of encouragement to all their patients. It was the surgeon at La Princesa Cristina Marín Campos University Hospital who made this audio viral on WhatsApp in March last year, when the first wave of the pandemic was hitting hospitals hard. In the first 24 hours “35,000 letters of support to patients” arrived from all corners of the country, this doctor with aquiline roots now recalls, that on Sunday June 27 she will receive the Peace Prize, sponsored by the Klaus Tschira Foundation and awarded by the Friends of Dresden Association (Germany), “for their commitment during the coronavirus crisis” and on behalf of “all health personnel in the world who have performed and continue to perform extraordinary work during the pandemic,” according to the entity.

Marín will receive the award in a ceremony at the Semper Opera, in the same German city, joining a list that includes names such as the former president of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev. The young Syrian Muzoon Almellehan was honored last year for her educational work in crisis areas. Cristina Marín Campos, 32, has decided to donate the 10,000 euros of the award to a charity. «At first I did not believe it, although I have never understood it as an individual reward for myself. This is a recognition to the community. An award for an initiative that had an important social impact, which combines the efforts of health workers and the involvement of the population to help patients ”, he explains.

After the avalanche of letters typical of the first hours, Cristina had to organize herself to attend to the thousands and thousands of letters that arrived daily to inspire encouragement to the patients, in many cases pulling “relatives and colleagues who have helped to filter” , and “working steadily a couple of hours a day.” He now has more than 110,000 ‘letters with a soul’ on file (as defined by the Madrid College of Physicians) with which “we help break the isolation of patients,” he summarizes. Quite a prize in the middle of the greatest punishment that is remembered.