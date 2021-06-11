Kymco returns to the ATV market with the new MXU 300 and 700 ABS, from 5,599 and 11,899 euros, respectively. A market, that of ATV with Handlebars, which has ended in positive over 1,500 registered units, a barrier that had not been seen in at least the last eight years. And it is not for less because they are really comfortable and safe vehicles on the road, fun and adventurous in the mountains, as well as very efficient and resistant to demanding terrain and weather adversities.

All these characteristics are brought together by both MXUs, which we have had the opportunity to test in an idyllic setting, the Tena Valley. In the heart of the Pyrenees of Huesca, at the top at 3,000 meters high, it has been our goal with Kymco ATVs, with great capacities.

First of all, the Kymco MXU 300, the model smaller and more compact, with an adventurous spirit, is our mount. It is very fun and solvent against any obstacle, but with a hard and precise direction. In the aesthetic section, its lines stand out, the new highly solid bumper, two monobloc headlights and its front grill that advances to the handlebar. The standard winch and tow ball are examples of its dual vocation (leisure and work), the uses for which it was created, and it can be operated if you have a B license.

It is equipped with a 21.86 CV single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, and is approved for two people and has all the necessary equipment and amenities. It has two front and rear luggage racks (with a load capacity of 25 kilos on the rear rack and 20 on the front), which makes it a very functional ATV; as well as a 12 volt power outlet and USB input. In addition, it is worth noting its compact measures that give it great maneuverability, especially on off-road. Its maximum width is 1.03 mm, its length is 1.90 and its height is 1.18; and the seat height in 875 mm.

For its part, the MXU 700 is the largest and best equipped in its category, with a 46.60 hp engine, ready for the most demanding adventures. To carry with the B car license and approved for two people, it has an elegant design without fanfare and draws attention for its two-tone silver gray-phosphor yellow color combination, which is far from the rudimentary concept that has always defined great ATVs.

Its handling is very simple and functional thanks to its great equipment: Electronic Power Steering (EPS) and specific off-road ABS, as well as ABS braking system with specific adjustment for off-road use. Its advantages are noticeable from the first acceleration and with the first slope, which it surpasses with great majesty. And if the terrain becomes difficult, it is not resisted by its switchable all-wheel drive, the connectable front differential lock and in case a reduction low gear.

On the move, its position is really comfortable and its versatility is special: it has a large load capacity of 52 kilos at the front and 95 kilos at the rear. Overcomes slopes with 40 degrees of incline thanks to its 4 independent long-travel shock absorbers; and it can be coupled with a 150 kg tow ball, as well as a 1,361 kg winch of drag and 15 meters of silga (manageable from the handlebar).

Likewise, it should be noted that its technology is also top-notch as it has a central LCD screen that shows complete information with great visibility. Speedometer, temperature, battery, traction indicator, hour meter, fuel gauge tachometer …

Finally, the manufacturer Kymco has wanted to announce that its ATV range will be completed at the end of this month of June with the arrival of the MXU 550. It will be positioned in the middle of the two already presented powered by a 501 cc single-cylinder engine with 30, 4 CV, with four-wheel drive (4 × 4), combined braking, winch and trailer hitch.