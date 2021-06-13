Little Robin’s reaction when he realized he was about to have a second chance at life

Robin just like everyone else dogs who were with him, did not pass gods happy moments. They lived in a breeding of dog meat, for a long time, but in the end the volunteers managed to free them. Fortunately, now everyone has had a second chance at life.

CREDIT: HUMANE SOCIETY

The boys of the Humane Society, in recent years, have been working a long time to try to remove these places from North Korea and also from other countries of the continent. Unfortunately, in these places there is still the cinsumo of dog meat.

Not long ago, they managed to to free others 50 puppies from a farm. They found out about this place through a reporting.

Among these precisely there was also Robin, a puppy that had now lost every hope to have one second chance at life. Was locked in that cage for a long time and had never received the love of a human family.

CREDIT: HUMANE SOCIETY

Volunteers after having it set free, they noticed right away that his gaze was sad and dull. Not yes he trusted not human beings at all, but she just wanted someone to put an end to hers suffering.

The puppies were all brought to the shelter to be subjected to all the care and treatment they needed. But Robin took longer than the others to to recover come on trauma suffered.

Robin’s long road to recovery

CREDIT: HUMANE SOCIETY

The kids for weeks got it busy of him. They helped him to open up and undergo all the care he needed.

Thanks to their commitment, the little one is gained weight. Was happy to have had a new life and his reaction it was truly amazing. Here is the video of her story below:

Robin is now al seventh heaven. He just wishes he could meet the family who never had and pass the rest of his life with the love that every animal deserves.