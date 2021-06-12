“We barely greet the stairwell, but I hear him having sex in the hallway” – HS readers say what they have learned from their neighbors due to poor sound insulation

“Holder housewarming parties with fewer guests than expected. The neighbor, however, heard the sounds of celebration. We took the cheesecake and drinks on offer in our armpits and set out to find the source of the sound. In the end, we spent a nice evening with our neighbors. ”

Female, 26

“The most memorable situation was when there was a mic rumble from a neighbor. In addition, the discussions were clear to us – and just about anything else we wouldn’t even want to hear. ”

Female, 36

“Every weekend includes the sounds of music and celebration played by the neighbors. The worst of all was the emotion when at two o’clock at night I woke up to the hatch of Hector’s song How to Claim. ”

Female, 32