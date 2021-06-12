Water | Hot tap water should never be drunk, experts say – This is something you need to know about Finnish tap water

Can lukewarm hot tap water be used? Are Legionella Bacteria a Real Risk? And why does the tap sometimes turn into brown water? In this story, four domestic water experts tell you what we should understand about tap water.

One One of Finland’s prides is the clean tap water, which can be sadly consumed directly from the tap. This is far from the case all over the world.

Although our tap water is safe, the issue of water quality is still not straightforward.

What matters is, for example, the temperature at which water flows from the tap and how long it has stood in the pipes.