You haven’t had the opportunity to follow WWDC 2021 or would you still like some summaries? You are in the right place! In this article we will talk about all the news about watchOS 8.

watchOS 8: what changes

With watchOS 8 it becomes even more easy use Apple Pay and Apple Wallet directly from your wrist. Thanks to Apple Wallet in particular, you can add house or car keys thanks to Ultra Wideband (only available on 6th generation Apple Watch). In addition, in the US states participating in the pilot program and in some affiliated airports, digital copies of identity documents may be used.

The Apple Watch app Home completely changes its look to add support to further scenes and accessories for the smart home.

Some functions are also added for the body health such as new types of workouts or sleep breathing rate tracking.

On watchOS 8 it also changes the way you view photos through the Portraits dial and changes the way you interact with Messages and Contacts.

This update also significantly affects notifications and the Do Not Disturb function that calls name in Concentration. This new function is aligned with the settings of the iPhone and interacts by means of an artificial intelligence suggesting for example the “fitness” plan if we are training.

A function is added that allows you to have several timers at the same time by assigning a different label to each of them through Siri.

Maps, Mindfulness, Now Playing, Phone, Podcast, Stopwatch, Timer, Voice Memos and other applications now find support for the always-on display.

watchOS 8: how to download the beta

If you want you can download and install on your device iOS 15.0 in beta. We would like to remind you that this is a pre-released developer beta 3/4 months in advance and therefore probably contains many errors. Downgrading is very difficult and could lead to the loss of some data. Remember to back up your device and only proceed if you are sure you want to do so and accept the risk.

First, you will need to go up betaprofiles only from Safari on your iPhone, then select the software we need in this case watchOS and download the configuration profile to the iPhone. We must now go to the iPhone settings to install the configuration profile, entering the PIN and restarting the device. Now we need to go to the settings section dedicated to Apple Watch updates, start the download and install the update, remembering to connect a charger to the Apple Watch if we have little remaining battery. Now we just have to wait for the installation time and enjoy the new watchOS preview.

WatchOS 8 compatible devices

THE compatible devices with the new operating system for Apple’s smart watches are:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Also note that you must have an iPhone 6s or newer and iOS 14 installed on that device to be able to update to watchOS 8

Forcing the installation of the update on an incompatible device could cause a severe slowdown or permanent blocking of the device. We do not recommend the forced installation of software updates but if you really want to have the latest version of watchOS on your older Apple Watch, pay close attention to what you do and assume your responsibilities: there are no refunds and no warranty. it does not cover these issues.