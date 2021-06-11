Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to abide by traffic laws and regulations and not to cross the red light, as it poses a serious danger to drivers, other vehicles and road users, causing tragic traffic accidents that lead to deaths and injuries.

It is noteworthy that Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding impounding vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi clarified that the violation of a vehicle for passing a red light is 1,000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and impounding the vehicle for 30 days, and the financial value of detaining the vehicle is 50,000 dirhams, in addition to withdrawing the driver’s license for the violating driver for a period of 6 Months starting from the date of the license withdrawal, provided that the vehicle is impounded until the payment of the financial value to release the seizure and for a maximum period of three months. In the event of non-payment of the dues, the vehicle shall be referred for sale in a public auction.

Watch the danger of passing a red light #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/dZewt0L2ht – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) June 11, 2021



