Bramble: The Mountain King will confront us with nightmare creatures.

Horror is one of those genres that never go out of style and if you are one of those who enjoys suffering while fleeing from nightmare creatures, don’t miss the first trailer of Bramble: The Mountain King, a PC and console video game inspired by the scandinavian folklore to face grotesque monsters in the skin of a boy who goes in search of his sister.

This is a story-driven adventure with cinematic moments and boss fights “Throughout the game, you will meet monsters in the form of bosses that you must defeat. The scenes will be violent and bloody“, advises the team of Dimfrost studio. “Some of the monsters may have human features, but they are all monsters / creatures from Norse folklore.” Interested? In this first video preview, you can already see some of these creatures in scenes that promise to generate tension and bad vibes.

“Also, you will see dead creatures or animals in the magical forests, which create the narrative around the daily life of gnomes“They report in a Steam message where they warn of the adult content of Bramble: The Mountain King.” Some fantastic creatures have bodies that resemble humans and, sometimes, they appear half-naked or with little clothing.

About the game itself, it is a “story-driven” adventure with “cinematic moments” and boss fights that are described as the battle of David vs. Goliath; something that can be seen by looking at the size of the nightmare beings we will come across. In addition to trolls and gnomes, in Bramble we will come across creatures from Norse mythology such as the Skogsra or the demon Nacken.

The trailer doesn’t reveal many moments of action but it looks like there will be some platforming and exploration. With no further details for now, Bramble: The Mountain King will premiere on PC and consoles in 2022, but you can already add it to the wish list from the official page of the game on Steam. Remember that E3 2021 begins today and we will be live with the Ubisoft conference.

More on: Horror, Video Games, PC, Steam, Dimfrost Studio, Bramble: The Mountain King and E3 2021.