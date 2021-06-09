Lupine, Netflix’s French miniseries, was one of the most watched productions by the platform’s subscribers in 2020. Starring Omar Sy, the fiction tells the story of Assane Diop, who is inspired by Arsene Lupine, to expose the crimes of Hubert pellegrini.

After the success of the production, Netflix confirmed a second part which will be released in the next few days. Next, we will give you all the details so you can enjoy the continuation of Lupine.

Lupine, part 2 – trailer

Lupine, part 2 – synopsis

The synopsis posted by Netflix reads as follows: Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has destroyed her family. Cornered, he’s forced to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger .

With the plan to frame Hubert pellegrini To no avail, a man close to him intercepts Assane Diop as he rides a train with Claire and Raou. Although he is arrested, he manages to escape. Upon reaching their destination, Diop explains to Claire that the man on the train is related to her father.

Lupine, part 2 – release date

After releasing its first trailer, Netflix confirmed that Lupine part 2 will arrive this Friday, June 11, 2021.

How many chapters will Lupine, part 2 have?

The second part of the series it will have five episodes.

Lupine, part 2 – characters

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini.