Watch Dogs: Legion’s Bloodline expansion comes out 6th July, Ubisoft has announced.

The new trailer, below, was shown during the E3 Ubisoft Forward event.

Bloodline adds Aiden and Wrench from previous Watch Dogs games to Legion as playable characters.

Here’s the official blurb:

“Set before the events of the main game, Aiden Pearce leaves Chicago for London where he will take over a contract and reunite with Wrench and his nephew Jackson. Caught between a powerful military robotics corporation and a returning DedSec member with an opposing agenda, Aiden must rely on his grit and experience to navigate a hostile city, try to outmaneuver his enemies, and keep his family intact. “