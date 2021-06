June 13, 2021CommentRecent

Aiden Pierce is back with Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, an expansion that, in addition to the mythical protagonist of the original title of the saga, invites us to play with Wrench. The Season Pass DLC, released on July 6, sees Aiden and Wrench battle trapped between a powerful military robotics corporation and the return of a former DedSec member with different plans. Find out more in this trailer.