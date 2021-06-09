De facto, Ukraine has already become part of NATO, allowing the alliance to conduct military exercises over its territory and transferring its military units under its command. To this in your column on the site REN TV channel pointed out by political consultant, TV presenter, famous polymath Anatoly Wasserman.

He drew attention to the anti-Russian orientation of the exercises and checks of the combat readiness of the Ukrainian troops

“For those who think that“ everything can still be fixed, ”I inform you in plain text: Ukraine, in fact, is already in NATO. SGA strategic aviation planes fly over it and practice a nuclear strike against us. and there are exercises with a scenario of an attack on the Russian Federation, ”said the presenter.

Wasserman also stressed that NATO’s influence on the training of Ukrainian troops is growing.

“Her servicemen are being trained by NATO instructors. Its new weapons are made to fit NATO calibers. Its army and special services are openly and unashamedly controlled from Washington, ”the political scientist said.

He called on Russia to respond to the escalating NATO military threat near Russian borders.

“How do we react to the fact that Ukraine is now a bronze ram’s forehead on a NATO ram? First of all, stop pretending that we do not notice it. <...> They judge not by words, but by deeds. Here they are: the construction of American military bases on our borders and the preparation of a strike by Ukraine like a club. To this – and not to words and statements – and we will answer. We have enough of the latest missiles and allies – including in South America, where they will be happy to conduct ongoing joint exercises, closer to the centers of making not very smart strategic decisions, ”added Wasserman.

On May 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the United States and its NATO allies are stepping up military activity in Ukraine and in the Black Sea. According to him, in 2021 alone, seven joint military exercises with the countries of the alliance are planned in Ukraine. The minister noted that the Russian Federation is forced to take these actions into account in its military planning.

On May 18, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, during a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, called on the alliance member states to strengthen their presence in the Black Sea region. On May 7, the head of the Kiev delegation to the contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, announced that in the future Ukraine could count on the supply of lethal weapons.

In February 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the Constitution, securing Ukraine’s course in the EU and NATO. Ukraine became the sixth state to receive the status of a partner of the Enhanced Opportunity Alliance.