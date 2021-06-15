Washington Prime Group, a company that controls over 100 shopping malls across the United States, has filed for bankruptcy.

Ownership of the Ohio-based group puts the blame for the crisis on COVID-19: the restrictions due to the pandemic would have “created significant problems”, eventually making it necessary to take the books to court.

The Washington Prime Group however, it has financed the plan of routine operations with 100 million dollars that will continue to run without interruption, as announced by the company, until the completion of the bankruptcy procedure.

The group has in fact resorted to “Chapter 11” of the American legislation, which provides for the restructuring of the company, with the aim of honoring its debts. The CEO Lou Conforti he explains that “during the financial restructuring, we will continue to work and maximize the value of our infrastructure assets.” Many of which, it has already been announced, will be sold or leased to new businesses.