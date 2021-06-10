New weapons, maps and operators await in advance of the new stage of the FPS.

E3 2021 is about to begin, and while most fans have their sights set on Call of Duty Vanguard, Brand Director Johanna Faries took advantage of the Summer Game Fest live stream to announce what’s next for the game. ongoing, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, as well as for Warzone. Season 4 for both experiences kicks off on June 17, bringing with it new weapons, maps, and operators.

Judging by the preview they presented during the broadcast and what the executive said, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will introduce Collateral map, in 6v6 and 12v12 formats; Amsterdam 2v2; Y Hijacked 6v6, a classic scenario that debuted in Call of Duty Black Ops 2.

The preview also shows a satellite crash in Verdansk and, if our eyesight, it suggests changes to the gulag, as well as a new map for zombie mode in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

According to Call of Duty blogDetailed information about the new season will arrive next Monday, June 14.

And the new Call of Duty?

As we mentioned at the beginning, with E3 2021 in the making, attention is focused on Call of Duty 2021, from which a return to World War II is expected, by the hand of Sledgehammer Games; However, Faries would not say more about it. “There will be more details later, but Sledgehammer Games is bringing something really amazing, so we’re excited.”, He said.

