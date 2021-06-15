This is war began with the absence of participants from both teams, so drastic measures were adopted against Mario Hart, Mario Irivarren and Hugo García.

The voice of EEG court He warned them severely: “I am going to subtract 600 points from ‘The combatants’ and 300 points from ‘The warriors’. The Lord Mario hart Y Mario irivarren They were not at the beginning of the program (…). Be thankful that I am only suspending you ”.

Although the aforementioned captain wanted to grab the microphone to apologize, the production immediately denied him. “Instead of laughing, you as captain should lead by example “she told Korina Rivadeneira’s husband.

Another of those absent was Hugo Garcia, since he did not appear at the beginning of the show. “You too, for not entering on time I will deduct 300 points less. Is he in love? ”, The court questioned the ‘warrior’.

Finally, despite being on the verge of being suspended, he indicated that he wanted to see them compete because that was what people wanted to see. “Anyone who is not at the beginning of the program will immediately go into the risk zone. You know the EEG rules perfectly and I am not going to listen to you ”, he concluded.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.