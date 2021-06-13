The immune system protects our bodies from various types of infections, whether viral, bacterial, fungal, or parasites, and also protects us from deadly pathogens that invade our bodies. It was reported by the Times of India.

Here are some warning signs that indicate a weak immune system:

Chronic digestive disorders

Approximately 70% of the immune system is in our gut, where gut bacteria fight pathogens and boost immunity, and low amounts of these bacteria can increase the risk of viruses, chronic infections, and even autoimmune disorders, which can result in diarrhea or constipation. as a frequent symptom.

Frequent colds

According to research, adults suffer an average of two to three cold cases each year, but if you are a person who suffers from frequent cold attacks this clearly indicates a weak immune system, and this may be due to your unhealthy lifestyle and lack of adherence to procedures Preventive, and if you are a heavy smoker, this may directly affect the cells of the immune system and cause damage to the tiny capillaries in the respiratory tract that normally help remove mucus that carries germs. Second, when you do not follow proper hygiene practices, you create an environment that allows for frequent infections.

slow wound healing

It is the immune response that makes the wound heal, prevents infections and eventually allows new cells to form over the wound and form scar tissue to heal the wound. However, if your immune health is not strong enough it will restrict the formation of new cells making it difficult for your wounds to heal.

Anxiety and stress

When you’re stressed, your body releases corticosteroids that negatively affect the effectiveness of the immune system by decreasing the number of lymphocytes in the body. Stressed behavior and constant feelings of anxiety can lead to adapting to unhealthy habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol.