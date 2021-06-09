Traffic specialists have warned of the explosion of poor or non-conforming tires on state roads during the summer and high temperatures, while the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has set the operating life of the vehicle tire at a maximum of five years from the date of production.

The state’s roads witnessed serious accidents that resulted in injuries and deaths due to tire explosions as a result of neglecting their maintenance, while the police imposed a 500 dirham fine for violating the vehicle’s tires’ invalidity, according to the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology confirmed that it is implementing a system of smart chips that work with (RFID) technology for tires, which contains all the technical information related to the tire, and ensures its tracking in the state markets, to become a guaranteed way to verify the safety and validity of the tires in circulation, which is reflected on the safety of vehicle users. in the state.

The ministry said in a special statement to “Emirates Today”, that the standard specifications applied in the country set the operating life of the vehicle tire at a maximum of five years from the date of production, as well as the permissible storage life of the tire 24 months from the date of production until the date of sale to the consumer, whether the tires were Special for light vehicles or passenger buses, and this applies to locally made or imported tires.

She indicated that the main objective of the development of RFID technology is to provide monitoring controls and a tracking mechanism for tires that ensure product safety, protect lives and public and private property, and reduce traffic accidents resulting from the use of tires that do not conform to standard specifications, or recycled, explaining that the existence of such standard specifications Specifies requirements for storage, so as to ensure that tire performance is not affected.

The ministry indicated that according to the standard specifications applied in the country, the consumer is granted a warranty document for the tire he buys from the distributor or agent, and the warranty applies to tires attached to new vehicles.

She stressed that she is continuing her awareness and control efforts in order to contribute to consumer protection, the environment and the economy through the application of international best practices, in line with her objectives in supporting quality infrastructure indicators in the country.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against using items that do not conform to specifications, calling for the need to ensure the suitability of the tire used, its size and temperature, the appropriate load, the year of manufacture, and the suitability of their vehicle tires for long trips in travel cases.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate confirmed the intensification of traffic control and the application of Article 82 of the Federal Traffic Law, which stipulates that a fine for not valid tires while driving is 500 dirhams, 4 traffic points, and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

In addition, the traffic expert, Executive Director of the Saed Association for the Reduction of Traffic Accidents, Jamal Al-Amiri, warned that drivers ignore tire safety instructions and standards during the summer, which is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, resulting in accidents as a result of tire explosions.

He called on drivers to be careful, cautious and attentive, especially during the summer period in light of the high temperatures that may reach 55 degrees, and to take into account the quality of tires and monitor weights while loading luggage with the vehicle, and measuring the air pressure in the tire, and the coefficient of friction with asphalt, especially during the afternoon when it is The temperature is high, the tire friction heat increases with the rate of speed and the increased weight of the vehicle, as these elements may cause the tire to explode.

According to traffic studies, tires are one of the parts of the vehicle responsible for more than 33% of the vehicle’s security and those inside it, and they must be checked before taking any trip or traveling long distances, especially in light of the high summer temperatures.

Causes of tire explosion

Traffic expert Jamal Al-Amri reviewed the causes of tire explosion, including increased vehicle loads in a way that is not commensurate with the quality of the tires, failure to take into account the air pressure inside the tire, high speed that does not correspond to the quality of the tire, and the friction coefficient between the tire and the asphalt surface, which is not commensurate with the degree Heat and high speed, which leads to the possibility of tire blowout.

He cautioned against the danger of bad use of the tire, so that the driver drives his vehicle on surfaces that do not match the quality of the tire, such as driving over the pavement or terrain that leads over time to tire wear, as well as fading and erasing the inscriptions on the surface of the tire, so that it becomes smooth, due to the driver’s negligence And the failure to check and replace the tires periodically, which leads to the tire being exposed to not working effectively under the surrounding conditions, which sometimes leads to an explosion.

